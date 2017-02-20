Close

February 20, 2017 20:09

17:57 20 February 2017

Malaysia recalls envoy from N. Korea over murder of Kim Jong Nam

By Takuya Karube and Siti Rahil
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 20, Kyodo

Malaysia said Monday it has recalled its ambassador from Pyongyang in connection with the suspected assassination of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Malaysia's Foreign Ministry also summoned the North Korean ambassador Kang Chol in the morning to lodge a protest with him over remarks he made Friday over the handling of the body of Kim Jong Nam.

The ministry said in a statement it "views the criticism made by the (North Korean) ambassador" as "baseless."

