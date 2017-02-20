Malaysia recalls envoy from N. Korea over murder of Kim Jong Nam

Malaysia said Monday it has recalled its ambassador from Pyongyang in connection with the suspected assassination of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Malaysia's Foreign Ministry also summoned the North Korean ambassador Kang Chol in the morning to lodge a protest with him over remarks he made Friday over the handling of the body of Kim Jong Nam.

The ministry said in a statement it "views the criticism made by the (North Korean) ambassador" as "baseless."