February 20, 2017 20:09

18:16 20 February 2017

Polish woman becomes 1st foreign female pro shogi player in Japan

TOKYO, Feb. 20, Kyodo

A Polish woman has become the first foreign female professional player of the chess-like Japanese board game shogi after her victory in a match Monday boosted her ranking.

Karolina Styczynska, a 25-year-old native of Warsaw who is attending graduate school at Yamanashi Gakuin University, beat professional player Minami Sadamasu in a preliminary game of the 44th Women's Meijin (master) in Tokyo.

Styczynska came across shogi when she read a Japanese comic translated into Polish. She improved her skills on her own before participating in a 2012 official women's tournament in Japan, where she beat a professional player.

