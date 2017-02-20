18:16 20 February 2017
Polish woman becomes 1st foreign female pro shogi player in Japan
TOKYO, Feb. 20, Kyodo
A Polish woman has become the first foreign female professional player of the chess-like Japanese board game shogi after her victory in a match Monday boosted her ranking.
Karolina Styczynska, a 25-year-old native of Warsaw who is attending graduate school at Yamanashi Gakuin University, beat professional player Minami Sadamasu in a preliminary game of the 44th Women's Meijin (master) in Tokyo.
Styczynska came across shogi when she read a Japanese comic translated into Polish. She improved her skills on her own before participating in a 2012 official women's tournament in Japan, where she beat a professional player.
