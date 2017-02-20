Asian Games: Kodaira, Takagi claim speed skating golds

Japan's Nao Kodaira won the women's 1,000 meters in the speed skating with Miho Takagi adding another gold in the 3,000 at the Asian Winter Games on Monday.

Kodaira, who has won all six of her World Cup events this season in the 500, showed her class in the longer distance as she won in an Asian record of 1 minute, 15.19 seconds at Tokachi Oval. Takagi came home in 1:15.31 for the silver, ahead of China's Zhang Hong, who took bronze in 1:15.75.

"There were no European skaters here today but I was focused on maintaining the same level of motivation. I could keep going till the end," said Kodaira, who will compete in the 500 on Tuesday.