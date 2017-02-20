Close

Kyodo News

February 20, 2017 20:10

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:43 20 February 2017

Asian Games: Kodaira, Takagi claim speed skating golds

By Morichika Nakamoto
OBIHIRO, Japan, Feb. 20, Kyodo

Japan's Nao Kodaira won the women's 1,000 meters in the speed skating with Miho Takagi adding another gold in the 3,000 at the Asian Winter Games on Monday.

Kodaira, who has won all six of her World Cup events this season in the 500, showed her class in the longer distance as she won in an Asian record of 1 minute, 15.19 seconds at Tokachi Oval. Takagi came home in 1:15.31 for the silver, ahead of China's Zhang Hong, who took bronze in 1:15.75.

"There were no European skaters here today but I was focused on maintaining the same level of motivation. I could keep going till the end," said Kodaira, who will compete in the 500 on Tuesday.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Asian Games: Kodaira claims speed skating gold in women's 1,000
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 14 Feb 2017URGENT: Malaysia's police confirm death of N. Korean leader's half-brother
  2. 14 Feb 2017Philippines extends timetable in shift to Japanese digital TV standard
  3. 15 Feb 2017S. Korea certain N. Korean leader's brother murdered in Malaysia
  4. 15 Feb 2017Japan offers 4.8 bil. yen aid to improve water supply in Nepalese city
  5. 15 Feb 2017N. Korean leader's half-brother dies in Malaysia

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete