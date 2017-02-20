Close

Kyodo News

February 20, 2017 20:10

18:45 20 February 2017

Failed genital surgery triggered yakuza attack on nurse: prosecutors

FUKUOKA, Feb. 20, Kyodo

A 2013 assault on a nurse by a crime syndicate in Fukuoka Prefecture was ordered by its 70-year-old boss who was dissatisfied with the results of some plastic surgery on his genitals, prosecutors said Monday.

Satoru Nomura, who heads the syndicate Kudo-kai in the southwestern Japanese prefecture, opted for "organized retaliation" as he "unjustifiably resented the failed surgery," the prosecutors said in their opening statement at the trial of a former senior member of the group who was allegedly involved in the case.

The female nurse, who was part of the surgical team when Nomura underwent the operation at a cosmetic surgery clinic in August 2012, was injured after being stabbed by her attacker.

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

