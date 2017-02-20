Close

Kyodo News

February 20, 2017 22:32

20:14 20 February 2017

Tokyo assembly to set up investigation panel over Tsukiji relocation

TOKYO, Feb. 20, Kyodo

Four major parties in the Tokyo metropolitan assembly agreed Monday to set up a committee to look into questions related to the controversial relocation site for the Tsukiji fish market and possibly summon former Gov. Shintaro Ishihara as a witness under oath.

Ishihara was governor when the metropolitan government decided to buy land in Tokyo's Toyosu waterfront area as a replacement site for the Tsukiji market, known for its daily fish auctions. But Gov. Yuriko Koike has put the relocation on hold amid safety concerns over the former gas production plant site and publicly called on her predecessor to clarify his role in the purchase.

The committee, which can compel individuals to testify and submit relevant records, may be established on the first day of a regular assembly session starting Wednesday. Witnesses who give false testimony could be prosecuted for perjury.

