21:06 20 February 2017

Malaysia PM says fully confident of probe over N. Korea murder

By Takuya Karube and Siti Rahil
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 20, Kyodo

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said Monday he has "absolute confidence" in his country's investigation into the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Malaysia said it has recalled its ambassador in Pyongyang for "consultations" as a spat between the two countries intensifies, while local police step up efforts to piece together how the apparent assassination happened and who was involved.

"Our police and doctors are very, very professional. I have absolute confidence that they are very objective in what they do," Najib told reporters.

