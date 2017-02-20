Close

Kyodo News

February 21, 2017 0:44

23:03 20 February 2017

Asian Games: Japan women knock off tough S. Korea in ice hockey

By Jim Allen
SAPPORO, Feb. 20, Kyodo

Japan outlasted South Korea 3-0 to remain unbeaten in the women's ice hockey at the Asian Winter Games on Monday.

Hanae Kubo opened the scoring for Pyeongchang-bound Smile Japan on a slip up by South Korean goalie Shin So Jung in the second minute. Naho Terashima's short-handed goal early in the final period gave the hosts some breathing room, and Shoko Ono put the game on ice with seven minutes remaining.

The win moved the Japanese to 2-0 in the tournament, although they trail the Chinese (2-0), who have scored more goals.

  Asian Games: Japan women knock off tough S. Korea in ice hockey
Copyright 2017 Kyodo News.

