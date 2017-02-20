Close

Kyodo News

February 21, 2017 0:44

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

23:34 20 February 2017

Video Advisory (Feb. 20) Polish woman becomes 1st foreign female pro shogi player in Japan

TOKYO, Feb. 20, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Polish woman becomes 1st foreign female pro shogi player in Japan

-- Karolina Styczynska plays a match of the chess-like Japanese board game shogi against professional player Minami Sadamasu in Tokyo on Feb. 20, 2017. The 25-year-old Polish woman became the first foreign female professional player after beating the pro to boost her ranking.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15896/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 15 Feb 2017S. Korea certain N. Korean leader's brother murdered in Malaysia
  2. 15 Feb 2017Japan offers 4.8 bil. yen aid to improve water supply in Nepalese city
  3. 15 Feb 2017N. Korean leader's half-brother dies in Malaysia
  4. 17 Feb 2017Japanese delicacies promoted on Thai TV food show
  5. 18 Feb 2017Fate of N. Korean's body still up in air, Malaysia police say

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete