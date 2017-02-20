23:34 20 February 2017
Video Advisory (Feb. 20) Polish woman becomes 1st foreign female pro shogi player in Japan
TOKYO, Feb. 20, Kyodo
Polish woman becomes 1st foreign female pro shogi player in Japan
-- Karolina Styczynska plays a match of the chess-like Japanese board game shogi against professional player Minami Sadamasu in Tokyo on Feb. 20, 2017. The 25-year-old Polish woman became the first foreign female professional player after beating the pro to boost her ranking.
