Video Advisory (Feb. 20) Polish woman becomes 1st foreign female pro shogi player in Japan

Polish woman becomes 1st foreign female pro shogi player in Japan

-- Karolina Styczynska plays a match of the chess-like Japanese board game shogi against professional player Minami Sadamasu in Tokyo on Feb. 20, 2017. The 25-year-old Polish woman became the first foreign female professional player after beating the pro to boost her ranking.

==Kyodo