February 21, 2017 10:12

07:50 21 February 2017

Olympics: Sapporo's bill for hosting 2020 soccer projected at 11.9 bil. yen

TOKYO, Feb. 21, Kyodo

Sapporo's share of the bill for hosting a part of the 2020 Olympics soccer competition will come to about 11.9 billion yen ($105 million), according to sources with knowledge of the cost.

Sapporo is set to host first-round soccer matches for the Tokyo Games. The total, the sources said, accounts for work on the overlay at Sapporo Dome and operational costs including transport and security.

The 2020 organizing committee estimates the total construction cost for the 11 Tokyo Games venues in six different prefectures outside Tokyo -- such as the Saitama Super Arena and Makuhari Messe in Chiba Prefecture -- at around 43.8 billion yen.

