FOCUS: Detente policy at risk as Iran-U.S. tensions soar

Unlike the previous U.S. administration's detente policy that had opened up new horizons in relations between the United States and Iran, President Donald Trump's hard-line approach has raised bilateral tensions and increased the risk of military confrontation, according to analysts.

"With anti-Iran hawks in senior positions in the Trump administration, a real risk of a U.S.-Iran clash exists because they are seeking to increase confrontations with Iran," former Iranian diplomat Seyed Hossein Mousavian, currently a Middle East security and nuclear policy specialist at Princeton University, told Kyodo News.

"By increasing hostilities towards Iran and imposing new sanctions and pressure, Trump unifies Iran's different political factions and pushes (Iranian President Hassan) Rouhani and other centrists towards more resilient positions," he added.