Kyodo News

February 21, 2017 10:12

09:29 21 February 2017

Russia's U.N. ambassador dies in N.Y.

MOSCOW, Feb. 21, Kyodo

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin, who faced off against Western diplomats over issues such as Ukraine and Syria, died Monday in New York, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Russian authorities did not disclose the cause of his death. The Foreign Ministry was quoted by Russian media as saying that the diplomat, who was to turn 65 Tuesday, died while performing his duties.

The New York Post said the envoy died after suffering cardiac arrest. It reported that he collapsed at his office at Russia's U.N. mission on Monday morning and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

