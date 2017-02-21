10:25 21 February 2017
5 feared dead after plane crashes into shopping complex in Melbourne
SYDNEY, Feb. 21, Kyodo
A light plane crashed into a shopping complex in Melbourne on Tuesday, possibly killing all five people on board, Victoria state police said.
Local media have reported that the Beechcraft B200 Super King Air had just taken off from Essendon Airport in Melbourne's north headed to King Island off Tasmania's northwest coast.
It crashed into the back of two shops in the Direct Factory Outlet complex shortly before 9 a.m.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.