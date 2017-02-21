Close

Kyodo News

February 21, 2017 12:36

10:25 21 February 2017

5 feared dead after plane crashes into shopping complex in Melbourne

SYDNEY, Feb. 21, Kyodo

A light plane crashed into a shopping complex in Melbourne on Tuesday, possibly killing all five people on board, Victoria state police said.

Local media have reported that the Beechcraft B200 Super King Air had just taken off from Essendon Airport in Melbourne's north headed to King Island off Tasmania's northwest coast.

It crashed into the back of two shops in the Direct Factory Outlet complex shortly before 9 a.m.

