Tennis: Nishikori eager to make victorious debut at Rio Open

World No. 5 Kei Nishikori said Monday prior to the Rio Open that he is hoping to add another title to his career tally as he makes his debut in the clay tournament.

Nishikori suffered an upset loss to 66th-ranked Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov in the Argentina Open a day earlier, but was quick to turn his attention to a new goal that he has set for himself.

"It's a title I do want, so I'm going take one match at a time and put my heart into each one," Nishikori said.