Close

Kyodo News

February 21, 2017 14:47

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:57 21 February 2017

Kickoff event introduces ideas of how to spend "Premium Friday"

TOKYO, Feb. 21, Kyodo

Japanese companies promoting "Premium Friday," an initiative to get workers to leave the office early on the last Friday of the month to curb long work hours and spur consumption, gathered at an event Tuesday to introduce ways to boost the campaign.

Yasunori Aiba, vice president of Suntory Holdings Ltd., said 5,000 of its employees will leave work at 3 p.m. on Premium Fridays so they can spend time with family.

"We hope that Premium Friday will take root and that a new kind of richness will abound in our daily lives," Aiba said at the event held in Tokyo.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japan set for 1st "Premium Friday" to shore up economy
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 15 Feb 2017S. Korea certain N. Korean leader's brother murdered in Malaysia
  2. 15 Feb 2017Japan offers 4.8 bil. yen aid to improve water supply in Nepalese city
  3. 15 Feb 2017N. Korean leader's half-brother dies in Malaysia
  4. 17 Feb 2017Japanese delicacies promoted on Thai TV food show
  5. 18 Feb 2017Fate of N. Korean's body still up in air, Malaysia police say

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete