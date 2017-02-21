Kickoff event introduces ideas of how to spend "Premium Friday"

Japanese companies promoting "Premium Friday," an initiative to get workers to leave the office early on the last Friday of the month to curb long work hours and spur consumption, gathered at an event Tuesday to introduce ways to boost the campaign.

Yasunori Aiba, vice president of Suntory Holdings Ltd., said 5,000 of its employees will leave work at 3 p.m. on Premium Fridays so they can spend time with family.

"We hope that Premium Friday will take root and that a new kind of richness will abound in our daily lives," Aiba said at the event held in Tokyo.