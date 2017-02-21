Close

Kyodo News

February 21, 2017 14:48

14:31 21 February 2017

Ministry admits more cases of illegally finding jobs for ex-officials

TOKYO, Feb. 21, Kyodo

Japan's education ministry said Tuesday it has found 17 fresh cases in which it was illegally involved in finding jobs for retired bureaucrats in recent years, widening the scope of an ongoing scandal.

The findings, announced in an interim report as part of an inquiry into the job placement racket, bring the number of illegal cases discovered so far to 27.

"This serves as evidence that the ministry has been systematically involved in violating regulations on re-employment," Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference.

