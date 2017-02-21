Close

Kyodo News

February 21, 2017 16:51

15:53 21 February 2017

Whereabouts of murdered N. Korean's son still a mystery

By Takuya Karube
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 21, Kyodo

The whereabouts of one of the sons of the murdered half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, including whether he is already in Malaysia, remained a mystery on Tuesday.

There were rumors that the son, Kim Han Sol, was due to arrive in Kuala Lumpur on Monday night from Macao, but a horde of journalists who rushed to an international airport and other locations could not catch sight of him.

Malaysian authorities have yet to confirm his arrival, although a few of Malaysia's Chinese-language newspapers reported Tuesday that the son of Kim Jong Nam had in fact entered the country through a special passage at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

  • Nephew of N. Korean leader gave up attending Oxford: report
