19:33 21 February 2017
Soccer: Urawa thrash Western Sydney away in ACL opener
CAMPBELLTOWN, Australia, Feb. 21, Kyodo
Urawa Reds launched their Asian Champions League campaign with a resounding 4-0 away win over Western Sydney Wanderers in Group F on Tuesday.
Shinzo Koroki, Tadanari Lee, Tomoaki Makino and new signing Rafael Silva all scored in the second half as Urawa shook off their defeat to Kashima Antlers in the Fuji Xerox Super Cup on Saturday.
J-League and Emperor's Cup champions Kashima host Ulsan Hyundai in Group E later Tuesday.
