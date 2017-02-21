Close

Kyodo News

February 21, 2017 20:37

  Japanese
  Simplified Chinese
  Traditional Chinese
  Korean

19:45 21 February 2017

Lenovo mulls taking majority stake in joint PC venture with Fujitsu

TOKYO, Feb. 21, Kyodo

China's Lenovo Group Ltd. is considering taking a majority stake in a new joint personal computer venture with Fujitsu Ltd., as the two companies aim to reach a final deal by March, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

Fujitsu and the state-owned Development Bank of Japan will take the rest of the stake, the sources said. Fujitsu have been in talks with the Chinese company since last October when they announced they were considering a tie up.

The two companies do not plan to cut any jobs at plants in Fukushima and Shimane prefectures and will maintain Fujitsu's FMV PC brand when they set up the venture to integrate their operations.

