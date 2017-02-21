Close

February 21, 2017 20:38

20:28 21 February 2017

Malaysia still waiting to see kin of murdered N. Korean

By Takuya Karube
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 21, Kyodo

Malaysia said Tuesday it is still waiting for a family member of the murdered half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to claim his body, while the cause of death has yet to be determined.

"We hope that the next of kin comes," Noor Hisham Abdullah, director general of health, told a press conference, clarifying that one of Kim Jong Nam's sons is not in Malaysia as reported by some media.

The senior Health Ministry official also said that no wounds or obvious puncture marks, were found during the post-mortem on the 45-year-old victim's body, nor was there any evidence of a heart attack.

