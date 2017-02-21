Close

Kyodo News

February 21, 2017 22:24

21:08 21 February 2017

Japan eyeing talks with new U.S. national security adviser

TOKYO, Feb. 21, Kyodo

Japan is considering sending Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's key foreign policy adviser to the United States for talks with the newly appointed U.S. national security adviser, Japanese government sources said Tuesday.

Shotaro Yachi, the head of the Japanese National Security Council's secretariat, hopes to meet Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, who apparently has no notable connections with Japan, as early as March to discuss China and other regional issues, they said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he has named McMaster to replace Michael Flynn, who resigned following revelations he discussed U.S. sanctions with the Russian ambassador.

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

