ASEAN foreign ministers discuss S. China Sea, Trump's Asia policy

Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations met Tuesday and underscored the importance of forging a legally binding code of conduct in the South China Sea, while they also sought clarification of U.S. policy toward the 10-member regional grouping under President Donald Trump's new administration.

"On the South China Sea, a number of ministers expressed concern over recent developments and escalation of activities in the area which may further raise tensions and erode trust and confidence in the region," Philippine Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay told a press conference after the ministerial retreat on the Philippine resort island of Boracay.

He said they all agreed on the importance of "full and effective implementation" of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, signed between ASEAN and China in 2002, and of completing a framework of the envisaged Code of Conduct in order to facilitate its early adoption.