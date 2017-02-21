Close

Kyodo News

February 21, 2017 22:24

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:25 21 February 2017

ASEAN foreign ministers discuss S. China Sea, Trump's Asia policy

By Ronron Calunsod and Puy Kea
BORACAY ISLAND, Philippines, Feb. 21, Kyodo

Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations met Tuesday and underscored the importance of forging a legally binding code of conduct in the South China Sea, while they also sought clarification of U.S. policy toward the 10-member regional grouping under President Donald Trump's new administration.

"On the South China Sea, a number of ministers expressed concern over recent developments and escalation of activities in the area which may further raise tensions and erode trust and confidence in the region," Philippine Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay told a press conference after the ministerial retreat on the Philippine resort island of Boracay.

He said they all agreed on the importance of "full and effective implementation" of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, signed between ASEAN and China in 2002, and of completing a framework of the envisaged Code of Conduct in order to facilitate its early adoption.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • ASEAN foreign ministers tackle S. China Sea, Trump admin in retreat
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 15 Feb 2017S. Korea certain N. Korean leader's brother murdered in Malaysia
  2. 15 Feb 2017Japan offers 4.8 bil. yen aid to improve water supply in Nepalese city
  3. 15 Feb 2017N. Korean leader's half-brother dies in Malaysia
  4. 17 Feb 2017Japanese delicacies promoted on Thai TV food show
  5. 18 Feb 2017Fate of N. Korean's body still up in air, Malaysia police say

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete