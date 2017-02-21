Soccer: Urawa, Kashima off to winning start in ACL

It was a resounding night for J-League clubs in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday, as both Urawa Reds and Kashima Antlers launched their continental campaign with wins over Western Sydney Wanderers and Ulsan Hyundai, respectively.

Urawa got things going for the Japanese contingent with a 4-0 away win over Western Sydney in Group F before J-League and Emperor's Cup champions Kashima followed suit at home, where they defeated Ulsan Hyundai 2-0 in Group E.

At Western Sydney, Shinzo Koroki, Tadanari Lee, Tomoaki Makino and new signing Rafael Silva all scored in the second half as Urawa shook off their defeat to Kashima in the Fuji Xerox Super Cup on Saturday.