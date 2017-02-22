Abe grilled over gov't land deal with nationalistic school operator

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his government have faced questioning in parliament over the sale of a plot of state-owned land to a nationalistic school operator for far below the appraised price.

The school operator, Moritomo Gakuen, bought the 8,770-square-meter plot last June in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, for 134 million yen ($1.18 million), roughly 14 percent of its appraisal price. The plot is intended for a new elementary school slated to open in April, with the prime minister's wife Akie as its honorary principal.

Abe has denied he or his wife had any involvement in the land sale. Responding to questions about the issue from Democratic Party lawmaker Nobuyuki Fukushima in the Diet on Friday, Abe said he "would quit as prime minister and as a Diet member" if they were involved.