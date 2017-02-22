Close

Kyodo News

February 22, 2017 10:10

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

09:57 22 February 2017

Abe grilled over gov't land deal with nationalistic school operator

OSAKA, Feb. 22, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his government have faced questioning in parliament over the sale of a plot of state-owned land to a nationalistic school operator for far below the appraised price.

The school operator, Moritomo Gakuen, bought the 8,770-square-meter plot last June in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, for 134 million yen ($1.18 million), roughly 14 percent of its appraisal price. The plot is intended for a new elementary school slated to open in April, with the prime minister's wife Akie as its honorary principal.

Abe has denied he or his wife had any involvement in the land sale. Responding to questions about the issue from Democratic Party lawmaker Nobuyuki Fukushima in the Diet on Friday, Abe said he "would quit as prime minister and as a Diet member" if they were involved.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 17 Feb 2017Japanese delicacies promoted on Thai TV food show
  2. 18 Feb 2017Fate of N. Korean's body still up in air, Malaysia police say
  3. 18 Feb 2017China announces suspension of N. Korean coal imports
  4. 17 Feb 2017Family, ex-neighbors of Kim murder suspect in Indonesia voice disbelief
  5. 17 Feb 2017Ex-H.K. chief Tsang guilty of misconduct in office

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete