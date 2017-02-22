Close

Kyodo News

February 22, 2017

10:45 22 February 2017

Amnesty report urges Japan to improve treatment of minorities

LONDON, Feb. 22, Kyodo

The Japanese government needs to do more to protect the rights of minorities, Amnesty International said Wednesday in its annual report for 2016.

The London-based rights group highlighted concerns over the treatment of religious and ethnic minorities living in Japan as well as the fate of refugees.

Japan enacted a law last year to deter hate speech, but Amnesty noted the measure is questioned by critics for lacking a clear definition of discriminatory language and behavior.

