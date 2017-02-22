Video Advisory (Feb. 22) Video believed to be moment of Kim Jong Nam assassination

The following is the latest available news video.

Video believed to be moment of Kim Jong Nam assassination

-- Video obtained by Kyodo News on Feb. 21, 2017, shows the attack on the elder half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, possibly with poison, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 13. A suspect in white clothing is seen quickly approached Kim Jong Nam.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15897/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo