Video Advisory (Feb. 22) Video believed to be moment of Kim Jong Nam assassination

-- Video obtained by Kyodo News on Feb. 21, 2017, shows the attack on the elder half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, possibly with poison, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 13. A suspect in white clothing is seen quickly approached Kim Jong Nam.
