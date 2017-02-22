Close

Kyodo News

February 22, 2017 12:10

11:41 22 February 2017

Memorial held in N.Z. for victims of 2011 Christchurch quake

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, Feb. 22, Kyodo

Bereaved family members and government officials gathered for a memorial ceremony Wednesday in Christchurch, New Zealand, where a powerful earthquake took the lives of 185 people, including 28 Japanese, six years ago.

This year's ceremony coincided with the unveiling to the public of the Memorial Wall that honors the victims and first responders in the 2011 earthquake.

The 150 meter-long marble wall on the banks of the Avon River near the city's center bears inscriptions of the victims' names in both English and their native languages.

