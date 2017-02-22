Close

Kyodo News

February 22, 2017 14:03

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:22 22 February 2017

Abe, Trudeau discuss future of TPP in phone call: source

TOKYO, Feb. 22, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau discussed in a telephone call Wednesday how to respond to the U.S. withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal, according to a Japanese government source.

Abe and Trudeau have both recently held talks in Washington with U.S. President Donald Trump, who pulled the United States out of the TPP with an executive order late last month.

The pact, which includes Japan and Canada among its 12 signatories, cannot come into force under its current terms without the United States. Abe has promoted the TPP's strategic and economic benefits.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 17 Feb 2017Japanese delicacies promoted on Thai TV food show
  2. 18 Feb 2017Fate of N. Korean's body still up in air, Malaysia police say
  3. 18 Feb 2017China announces suspension of N. Korean coal imports
  4. 17 Feb 2017Family, ex-neighbors of Kim murder suspect in Indonesia voice disbelief
  5. 17 Feb 2017Ex-H.K. chief Tsang guilty of misconduct in office

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete