Abe, Trudeau discuss future of TPP in phone call: source

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau discussed in a telephone call Wednesday how to respond to the U.S. withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal, according to a Japanese government source.

Abe and Trudeau have both recently held talks in Washington with U.S. President Donald Trump, who pulled the United States out of the TPP with an executive order late last month.

The pact, which includes Japan and Canada among its 12 signatories, cannot come into force under its current terms without the United States. Abe has promoted the TPP's strategic and economic benefits.