Kyodo News

February 22, 2017 14:03

13:21 22 February 2017

Former H.K. leader Tsang gets 20 months in jail for misconduct

HONG KONG, Feb. 22, Kyodo

Former Hong Kong chief Donald Tsang, the most senior official in the former British colony to have been convicted in a criminal trial, was sentenced by a Hong Kong court on Wednesday to 20 months in prison for misconduct in public office.

High Court Judge Andrew Chan cut Tsang's sentence to 20 months from 30, taking into account his life of public service, but said a deterrent sentence was needed and saw no reasons for the sentence to be suspended.

"The trial has caused us enormous pressure in the past five years, we are very sad with (the sentencing) today," Tsang's wife Selina told the press outside the court. "We will file for appeal."

