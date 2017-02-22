Close

Kyodo News

February 22, 2017 14:03

13:46 22 February 2017

Malaysia police say 4 suspects already in N. Korea

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 22, Kyodo

Malaysia's police chief said Wednesday he strongly believes that four suspects at large in connection with the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un are already in North Korea.

Speaking at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Khalid Abu Bakar said Malaysia has urged North Korea to hand them over, adding that there are a total of seven North Korean suspects involved in the death of Kim Jong Nam.

Of two newly identified suspects, Khalid said one is believed to be an employee of North Korea's national airline, Air Koryo, and the other is believed to be a second secretary of the North Korean Embassy in Malaysia.

