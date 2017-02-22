Close

Kyodo News

February 22, 2017 15:51

14:10 22 February 2017

New U.S. security adviser, Japan counterpart to coordinate moves

TOKYO, Feb. 22, Kyodo

New U.S. national security adviser H.R. McMaster and Shotaro Yachi, the head of the Japanese National Security Council's secretariat, agreed in a telephone call Wednesday to closely coordinate their moves and meet in the United States in the near future.

According to the Japanese government, the security policy aides exchanged views on regional issues and affirmed that they will deepen their discussion soon during a visit by Yachi to the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump appointed McMaster, a lieutenant general in the U.S. Army, on Monday to the position recently vacated by Michael Flynn. Flynn, who visited Japan late last year, resigned last week over his handling of discussions with Russian contacts about U.S. sanctions.

