February 22, 2017 17:35

16:08 22 February 2017

57 monkeys at Chiba zoo culled for carrying invasive alien species genes

CHIBA, Japan, Feb. 22, Kyodo

A city in Chiba Prefecture has culled 57 monkeys at a zoo after finding they were cross-breeds of Japanese monkeys and rhesus macaques, which have been designated as an invasive alien species in the country and apparently pose a threat to the natural environment.

Takagoyama Nature Zoo in Futtsu, Chiba, had considered the monkeys to be pure Japanese monkeys and had been housing them with 107 others. The culling, however, was conducted after the city found them to be cross-breeds.

The law on invasive alien species prohibits rearing of rhesus macaques and their mixed breeds.

