S. Korea summons Japanese diplomat to protest over disputed islets

South Korea on Wednesday summoned a senior Japanese diplomat to lodge a complaint over Tokyo's dispatch of a government representative to an annual ceremony in Shimane Prefecture pressing Japan's claim to Dokdo, a pair of South Korean-controlled islets known as Takeshima in Japan.

The protest was delivered after Chung Byung Won, director general of the Foreign Ministry's Northeast Asia Affairs Bureau, summoned Hideo Suzuki, minister of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul.

South Korea "strongly protests" against the Japanese government's repeating the "illegitimate claim" over the islets by sending once again a senior official to the annual ceremony, ministry spokesman Cho June Hyuck said in a statement released Wednesday.