Malaysia alleges N. Korean Embassy behind murder of exiled brother

Malaysia's police chief revealed Wednesday important details about last week's murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, such as that investigators believe a diplomat at the reclusive country's embassy in Kuala Lumpur is among the suspects.

Khalid Abu Bakar said seven North Korean men, still at large, are also suspected of involvement in the Feb. 13 killing of Kim Jong Nam, while police "strongly believe" that four of the seven are already back in Pyongyang.

Khalid said the police have asked North Korea hand over the four to Malaysia and allow them to interview two other suspects, identified as Hyon Kwang Song, 44, with the status of second secretary at the embassy, who arrived in Malaysia on Sep. 20, 2016, and Kim Uk Il, 37, who is employed by the country's national carrier, Air Koryo.