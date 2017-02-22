Close

Kyodo News

February 22, 2017 20:54

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:23 22 February 2017

Asian Games: Koyama wins men's Alpine skiing giant slalom gold

SAPPORO, Feb. 22, Kyodo

Yohei Koyama captured the men's giant slalom gold medal in the Alpine skiing competition on Wednesday at the Asian Winter Games.

Koyama topped both runs on the Teine New Slalom Course, posting a total winning time of 2 minutes, 17.51 seconds to finish ahead of South Korea's Kim Hyeon Tae and Japan's Hideyuki Narita.

"I was tired and not in great condition but was able to put two decent runs together," said Koyama.

"I had a strong determination to win but I am glad I was able to get through without making any major mistakes."

Kim posted a combined time of 2:19.37, 1.86 behind Koyama, for the silver and Narita logged 2:20.24 for the bronze.

==Kyodo

  • Asian Games: Koyama wins men's Alpine skiing giant slalom gold
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 17 Feb 2017Japanese delicacies promoted on Thai TV food show
  2. 18 Feb 2017Fate of N. Korean's body still up in air, Malaysia police say
  3. 18 Feb 2017China announces suspension of N. Korean coal imports
  4. 17 Feb 2017Family, ex-neighbors of Kim murder suspect in Indonesia voice disbelief
  5. 17 Feb 2017Ex-H.K. chief Tsang guilty of misconduct in office

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete