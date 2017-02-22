Asian Games: Koyama wins men's Alpine skiing giant slalom gold

Yohei Koyama captured the men's giant slalom gold medal in the Alpine skiing competition on Wednesday at the Asian Winter Games.

Koyama topped both runs on the Teine New Slalom Course, posting a total winning time of 2 minutes, 17.51 seconds to finish ahead of South Korea's Kim Hyeon Tae and Japan's Hideyuki Narita.

"I was tired and not in great condition but was able to put two decent runs together," said Koyama.

"I had a strong determination to win but I am glad I was able to get through without making any major mistakes."

Kim posted a combined time of 2:19.37, 1.86 behind Koyama, for the silver and Narita logged 2:20.24 for the bronze.

==Kyodo