Malaysia alleges N. Korean Embassy behind murder of exiled brother

Malaysia's police chief revealed Wednesday important details about last week's murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, such as that investigators allege a diplomat at the reclusive country's embassy in Kuala Lumpur is implicated.

Of the diplomat and six other North Koreans still being sought in connection with the killing of Kim Jong Nam on Feb. 13 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Khalid Abu Bakar said the police "strongly believe" that four of the seven men are already back in Pyongyang.

Khalid said the police have asked North Korea to return the four suspects and make two others available for questioning, including Hyon Kwang Song, 44, the embassy's second secretary who arrived in Malaysia last September.