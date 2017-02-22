SNAPSHOT: Patrolling African savanna for elephant poachers

Carrying firearms, rangers are patrolling for poachers at savannas in Africa as elephants continue to be killed in large amounts for expensive ivory.

During a patrol at Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya in December, a ranger said after finding metal traps set up by poachers that sometimes more than 100 traps can be found in just one day.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the number of elephants decreased by more than 110,000 between 2006 and 2015 in 37 countries in Africa.

At Maasai Mara National Reserve, however, the number has been slightly increasing in recent years due to intensified surveillance of poachers by rangers and members of nongovernmental organizations.

(Photos by Kyodo News photo/video journalist Kazuhiko Yamashita)

==Kyodo