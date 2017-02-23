Close

Kyodo News

February 23, 2017 5:32

02:37 23 February 2017

$142 mil. worth of drugs seized after Yokohama port smuggling

YOKOHAMA, Feb. 23, Kyodo

About 230 kilograms of illegal stimulant drugs with a street value of some 16.1 billion yen ($142 million) were seized after authorities discovered them at Yokohama port, southwest of Tokyo, investigative sources said Wednesday.

Police have arrested suspects including Mexican nationals for their alleged involvement in the smuggling. Some of them are likely to be served fresh arrest warrants for suspected violation of the stimulants control law, the sources said.

According to the sources, the drugs were found at Yokohama port in Kanagawa Prefecture in metal pipes brought from Mexico in several entries dating back to around December 2015, with about 5 kg of drugs hidden in each pipe.

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

