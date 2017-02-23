03:12 23 February 2017
Takata's aerospace business sold to TransDigm
NEW YORK, Feb. 22, Kyodo
U.S. aircraft components maker TransDigm Group Inc. said Wednesday it has acquired Takata Corp.'s aerospace-related business for about $90 million.
Takata is engaged in a global recall of its defective air bags, with massive recall costs putting the Japanese company under pressure from automakers to pursue court-mediated restructuring.
The main businesses purchased are those of Schroth Safety Products GmbH and Takata Protection Systems Inc., which design and manufacture safety systems for aviation, racing and military ground vehicles throughout the world.
