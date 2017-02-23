N. Korean media reports death of leader's half-brother for 1st time

North Korea's official media on Thursday reported for the first time the death in Malaysia last week of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of its leader, without naming him.

A statement by the North's Korean Jurists Committee denounced the Malaysian government's handling of the killing on Feb. 13, accusing it of colluding with South Korea.

It said North Korea will "never allow any attempt to tarnish (its) image" and will "watch the future attitude of the Malaysian side."