Kyodo News

February 23, 2017 13:28

12:42 23 February 2017

Baseball: Samurai Japan kicks off WBC training in Miyazaki

MIYAZAKI, Japan, Feb. 23, Kyodo

Japan manager Hiroki Kokubo and all of his players except Houston Astros outfielder Norichika Aoki opened training camp in Miyazaki on Thursday ahead of next month's World Baseball Classic.

Aoki, the only major leaguer on the Japan national team for the March 6-22 tournament featuring 16 teams, will join his 27 Samurai Japan teammates in the resort area in southern Kyushu after he is released by his club.

Nippon Professional Baseball commissioner Katsuhiko Kumazaki paid a visit to the training site and encouraged the team as it gears up to win its third WBC title.

