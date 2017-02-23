Close

February 23, 2017 15:13

14:18 23 February 2017

Ghosn to step down as Nissan CEO to focus on leading wider group

TOKYO, Feb. 23, Kyodo

Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday that Carlos Ghosn will step down as chief executive officer on April 1, in a move seen as enabling him to focus on managing the wider group, also including France's Renault SA, and closing in on Japanese and German rivals.

Ghosn, who has led Nissan for 16 years, will remain as chairman and continue to supervise Japan's second-largest automaker. Hiroto Saikawa, a veteran at Nissan and Ghosn's co-CEO, will become sole CEO of the company.

Ghosn has also served as Renault's chairman and CEO, and in December he took the post of chairman at Mitsubishi Motors Corp. after Nissan brought the scandal-tainted automaker under its wing by buying a 34 percent stake.

