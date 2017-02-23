14:33 23 February 2017
N. Korea denies involvement in death of leader's half-brother
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 23, Kyodo
North Korea on Thursday rejected Malaysia's claim that a number of its citizens are suspected of being involved in the death last week of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of its leader, without naming him.
"What others say about our diplomat are all lies and libelous slanders," a North Korean official told a horde or journalists camping outside the country's embassy in Kuala Lumpur. "We can't accept."
North Korea's official media also reported the death for the first time, though without naming Kim, a day after Malaysia's police chief said a 44-year-old man with the rank of second secretary at the embassy is wanted for questioning in connection with the killing.
