Kyodo News

February 23, 2017 16:57

15:36 23 February 2017

S. Korean gov't asks local district to move statue in diplomatic row

SEOUL, Feb. 23, Kyodo

South Korea's Foreign Ministry has sent an official letter to a regional district office in the city of Busan, asking for the relocation of a statue symbolizing women forced into wartime brothels for the Japanese military from outside the Japanese consulate, a ministry spokesman said Thursday.

"The Foreign Ministry has repeated the position the location of a statue...is not desirable in view of the comity of nations and international practices, and, in this regard, (the ministry) has delivered such position to the local office," Cho June Hyuck said during a press briefing.

"It is necessary for the government, local governments and civic groups to use wisdom in thinking about where the statue of 'comfort women' be relocated in a such way to remember the 'comfort women' issue as a historical lesson for a long time," he added.

