S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold nuclear talks on Mon. in Washington

South Korea, the United States and Japan are scheduled to hold a meeting of their head delegates to the long-stalled six-party talks on North Korea's denuclearization on Monday in Washington, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The upcoming talks will be held between Kim Hong Kyun, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs at South Korea's Foreign Ministry, Joseph Yun, U.S. special representative for North Korea policy, and Kenji Kanasugi, director general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, spokesman Cho June Hyuck said during a press briefing.

Cho described the meeting as "very timely" as it will be the first of its kind under the new U.S. administration of President Donald Trump and will also occur shortly after North Korea launched a ballistic missile on Feb. 12, and also after the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was apparently assassinated in Malaysia last week.