Kyodo News

February 23, 2017 16:56

16:15 23 February 2017

BOJ policymaker warns current monetary policy may hurt economy

KOFU, Japan, Feb. 23, Kyodo

A Bank of Japan policymaker expressed concern Thursday that the central bank's current policy, aimed at keeping the country's long-term interest rates low to spur domestic demand, may eventually hurt the economy.

Takahide Kiuchi, who has called for normalization of the bank's aggressive monetary easing, said in a speech, "Controlling long-term interest rates at a certain level could undermine the automatic stabilizer function of the economy."

Kiuchi is known as one of the nine Policy Board members keeping their distance from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who has promoted drastic monetary easing since he took office in 2013.

