URGENT: Murdered N. Korean's next of kin likely to arrive in Malaysia soon

A senior Malaysian police official said Thursday the next of kin of Kim Jong Nam, the murdered estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, is expected to arrive in Malaysia in "one or two days' time," according to local media reports.

Malaysia's deputy police chief, Noor Rashid Ibrahim, was quoted as saying one of Kim's family members living "not far from Malaysia" is expected to finally cooperate with local authorities in completing identification and other necessary procedures.

Since the suspected assassination of the 45-year-old at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 13, Malaysian authorities have repeatedly expressed hope that his next of kin will come forward to claim the body.