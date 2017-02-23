Close

February 23, 2017 21:50

20:16 23 February 2017

Akie Abe's message removed from website of school involved in land deal

OSAKA, Feb. 23, Kyodo

The operator of a new elementary school under pressure for purchasing state-owned land at an unusually low price has deleted a message from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife Akie, its honorary principal, from its website.

An official of Moritomo Gakuen in Osaka Prefecture said Thursday the school cannot comment on the deletion due to absence of a person in charge.

"I accepted the offer to be the honorary principal, impressed by Mr. Kagoike's passion for education," Akie Abe had said in her message on the school website, in reference to Moritomo Gakuen's president and the school's principal, Yasunori Kagoike.

