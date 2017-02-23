Malaysia urges N. Koreans possibly at embassy to come out

Malaysia's police chief on Thursday urged two North Koreans possibly hiding at their country's embassy in Kuala Lumpur to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation into last week's death of the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"If you have nothing to hide, you don't have to be afraid...You should cooperate," Khalid Abu Bakar said in his message to the two men implicated in the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam on Feb. 13 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Asked if they are hiding in the embassy, he said, "I don't want to comment."