February 24, 2017 0:59

00:06 24 February 2017

Murakami's 1st multivolume novel in 7 yrs goes on sale

TOKYO, Feb. 24, Kyodo

Avid fans of Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami flocked to bookstores in Japan early Friday to buy his first multivolume novel in seven years, which hit the shelves at midnight.

Some stores organized special sales events for "Kishidancho Goroshi" (Killing Commendatore) for people eager to thumb through the novel soon after release, including Sanseido Co., which allowed customers to stay in its store in Tokyo's Jimbocho area overnight.

In Osaka's Dotombori area, a Tsutaya store planned a similar midnight campaign using a countdown panel.

