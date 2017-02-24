Close

February 24, 2017 7:06

05:49 24 February 2017

N. Korea's Jan. coal exports total 1.44 mil. tons

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, Kyodo

North Korea's coal exports in January amounted to 1.44 million tons, or 19 percent of the annual cap set by the U.N. Security Council, according to data released by the U.N. body's sanctions committee on the country.

The Security Council adopted a new North Korea sanctions resolution on Nov. 30 following its fifth nuclear test carried out last September, placing a ceiling on the country's coal exports. Coal is the North's biggest export, with China the main buyer.

The resolution set an upper limit on the North's coal exports at $400.9 million or 7.5 million tons per year, whichever is lower, starting on Jan. 1. The measure is expected to cut the country's hard currency revenues by at least $700 million annually.

China's Commerce Ministry over the weekend suspended all imports of coal from North Korea for at least the remainder of the year as part of efforts to implement U.N. sanctions against the country.

==Kyodo

